Did Jay Cutler Mistreat Kristin Cavallari?

A new report in The Daily Mail is shedding light onto the reasons Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler split after 10 years together. In her divorce filing, Cavallari cited “marital misconduct,” and now, sources say the real reason is Cutler was “rude” to her.

Reports have emerged in recent days that she felt he was “lazy and unmotivated,” but these sources say that’s not true.

They spill: "Kristin's issue was how he behaved with her, their family, friends and fans. That was the problem that caused their marriage to shut down. He would be really rude and dismissive of anyone who would approach her."

Another insider says: "He'd quickly shoo them away or roll his eyes to their face as they'd ask for a photograph" and that "Jay simply had no time or tolerance for them and this would embarrass her."

"It was how he acted throughout their entire marriage and that's what caused it to end. Once a jerk, always a jerk," the source says, adding that "As the years went on, Cutler stopped having any time for Kristin. He pushed her away, made her feel isolated. Even when they were in the same house, she felt alone with their children. He'd always be in a bad mood and closed off. There was ice running through his veins and he'd couldn't have been colder or more distant."

Even worse: "His behavior when they filmed her reality show was at an all-time low. If he wasn't happy with how something had come across, he would take his microphone off and storm off. This horrified Kristin and he was lucky that she was an executive producer as it meant that those scenes and his horrible behavior never made it on television."