Did Khloe Kardashian DM Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Fling?

Awkward! Khloé Kardashian may have attempted to reach out to Sydney Chase, the IG model her boyfriend Tristan Thompson reportedly cheated on her with. This is not, fans will recall, the first time reports of him cheating have emerged.

Sydney shared a DM Khloé allegedly sent. “Hey Sydney, this is Khloé…” Chase scrubbed the rest of the message out with white paint.

In a follow-up message, Khloé allegedly wrote, “I would appreciate if our conversation can remain confidential [prayer hands emoji].”

Khloé and Tristan’s daughter True, turned 3 on April 12th.