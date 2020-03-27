Did Meghan Markle Forbid Harry From Visiting Charles? Plus Harry & William Back in Touch + Disney Debut

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle reportedly put Prince Harry on lockdown during the coronavirus, and has forbidden him from visiting the U.K. to see his father Prince Charles, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

“Under no circumstances is she OK with him traveling anywhere right now,” according to an insider who spoke to the Daily Mail.

HARRY & WILLIAM

On a brighter note, Harry and his estranged brother Prince William have become closer because of the pandemic.

“She said this world crisis has actually brought them all closer together, especially Harry and his brother,” the source told the outlet. “Harry has made it very clear to them that he will do whatever he can to help from Canada.”

HOLLYWOOD DEBUT

After rumors of her debut on Disney, Meghan has officially joined the House of Mouse. The Duchess of Sussex will lend her voice to the upcoming documentary film Elephant, which will debut April 3rd in anticipation of Earth Day.

Elephant’s debut on Disney+ will be joined by Dolphin Reef, a new film narrated by Natalie Portman as well as the streaming debut of Penguins, which dropped in theaters last year, according to ET.