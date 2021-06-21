Did Michael Costello Fake His Chrissy Teigen Receipts?

PRPhotos.com

John Legend is coming out swinging for Chrissy Teigen. The 42-year-old says his wife has been unfairly pilloried by Michael Costello, who says she bullied him, and shared DMs on social media that Legend says were faked.

"Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apology, Mr Costello fabricated a DM exchange between them. This exchange was made up, completely fake, never happened," Legend claimed in his response to a tweet from New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz.

Teigen, as many will recall, apologized for bullying Courtney Stodden and others on Twitter and via DMs.

"Honestly I don't know why anyone would fake DMs to insert themselves in this narrative, but that's what happened," Legend tweeted. "I encourage everyone who breathlessly spread this lie to keep that same energy when they correct the record."

Teigen herself responded Friday, writing on IG: "No idea what the f–k michael costello is doing. He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist.

Teigen continued: "So while he conjures those up (hopefully with someone more talented in fakes this time), here. And remember yesterday how confused he was about Leona Lewis’ stylists being so kind to him in recent years? Well imagine my surprise when I have these from the past 3 years. Please do NOT bully this man under the masquerade of defending me. I’ve taken it ALL. I’ve heard it all."

"I just beg for you to know the truth," added Teigen. "Michael, you are now causing actual pain to people who are trying to better themselves. Enough. Or this WILL go further. Not here, but an actual court of law. And every dime we win will go to an anti bullying charity focused on turning this s–t show into a positive. I wish you peace and healing. I have some places I’ve been attending if you’d like the connects."

Along with the lengthy personal message, she posted shots of a new statement on her behalf. It said Teigen "clearly and contritely apologized" for her past "insensitive public tweets" and not for "sending private messages directing or encouraging self-harm."

"Chrissy has never conspired with anyone to harm his career," the statement continued. "The stylist he also attacked in his recent comments was not a part of Chrissy's team until 2016 and did nothing to harm Mr. Costello."

Teigen's post also shared how she believes the two had a "cordial relationship" and were on "positive terms" based on "friendly online interactions for several years."