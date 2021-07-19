Did Prince Harry Lie About Timing of Netflix Pitch?

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle started working on her Netflix project, Pearl, with David Furnish before she left England in 2018, according to Page Six. Sources tell the paper that planning was in the works before Prince Harry and Meghan exited their senior royal roles.

But Harry claimed in their March interview with Oprah Winfrey that they never considered teaming up with Netflix or Spotify until the left royal family. He said: “That was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us.”

Pearl does not have a release date yet; it follows a young girl who finds inspiration for her own life from women in history.