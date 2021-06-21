Did Prince William Give Prince Harry the Boot?

PRPhotos.com

Royal historian Robert Lacey is speaking out about what instigated the royal split between Prince Harry and Prince William. He updated Battle of Brothers: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult with added chapters and new material, and in new excerpts in The Times newspaper in the U.K. published on Saturday, he shared details of their feud.

The pair had issues initially over the speed with which Harry and his now-wife Meghan Markle got together, and while they were better by the time of their wedding in May of 2018, just a few months later in October, the situation went downhill. William learned that a senior palace aide was claiming that Meghan bullied them, prompting a "fierce and bitter" argumentleading William to start moves to remove Harry and Meghan from the joint office, or household, they shared.

"William threw Harry out," a friend tells Lacey.

Per an excerpt: "When Harry flared up in furious defense of his wife, the elder brother persisted. Harry shut off his phone angrily, so William went to speak to him personally. The prince was horrified by what he had just been told about Meghan's alleged behavior, and he wanted to hear what Harry had to say. The showdown between the brothers was fierce and bitter."

The book also claims that William’s wife Kate Middleton had been "wary of [Meghan] from the start" and says that William told a friend he thought she had an "agenda.”

Lacey quotes a Kensington Palace staffer as saying that "people felt run over" by Meghan and "didn't know how to handle" her.