Did Rene-Jean Page Leave ‘Bridgerton’ Over Creative Differences?

Regé-Jean Page left the mega-hit Bridgerton because he did not like what the creative team had planned for his character, the Duke of Hastings.

“Regé is not coming back to Bridgerton because of creative differences with [executive producer] Shonda Rhimes and her team,” a Hollywood source told Page Six.

The source added, “He wasn’t happy with what was planned for his character for Season 2, which would have kept him a player but not the focal point of the show.”

Also: “Regé has been inundated with offers for other interesting and challenging leading roles.”

The source continued, “If you look at all the big names who have left [Rhimes’ hit show] Grey’s Anatomy in the past, you see you don’t disagree with Shonda, nobody is bigger than the show,” adding that Page is leaving on good terms despite the “creative differences.”