Did Travis Scott Shade Kylie Jenner?

WTF is going on with Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner? The estranged pair have been under near-constant scrutiny since their breakup several months ago, as they are spotted out together, often with their daughter, Stormi, and Jenner continues to post supportive social media missives about Scott’s newest album.

The latest? Fans are convinced that he “shaded” her by posting “LOL” randomly on Instagram Stories, minutes after she shared a pic of herself in lingerie, writing: “just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap.”

FUR BLOWBACK

Meanwhile, Jenner is also getting blowback over a shot of herself in a fur. She and bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou rocked blue and orange furs respectively, and she captioned it: “2020 energy.”

Commenters piled on. Wrote one: “So 2020 energy = being heartless and only caring about yourselves?”

“When are you going to stop wearing dead animals??” another user questioned.