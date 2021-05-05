Did Tristan Thompson Send Sydney Chase a Cease and Desist?

PRPhotos.com

After news broke that Khloé Kardashian allegedly reached out to IG model Sydney Chase over her claims that Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Chase, Page Six reports that Thompson has taken legal action against the podcast on which she first broadcast her claims.

Adam John Grandmaison, the host of the “No Jumper” podcast, told Page Six on Tuesday that he erased the initial video because of the cease and desist he received from Thompson’s attorney, Marty Singer.

“Yeah, we got a cease and desist and deleted it,” Grandmaison shared. “Honestly, I wouldn’t have posted it in the first place if I knew it was going to mess up a relationship.”

Singer also sent a cease and desist to Chase, but she hasn’t responded.