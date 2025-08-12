Diddy Files $100 Million Defamation Lawsuit After Lawyer ‘Broadcast Outrageous Lies’ About Him

Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs and his legal team are suing Nexstar Media Inc. and two individuals, Courtney Burgess and her attorney Ariel Mitchell, for defamation. Court documents claim the defendants fabricated and broadcast “outrageous lies” about Combs, leveraging the falsehoods to enrich themselves, gain fame, and jeopardize his right to a fair trial. The lawsuit also alleges NewsNation, owned by Nexstar, provided a platform for Burgess and Mitchell to “malign” Combs for their “collective profit.” Combs is suing for $100 million and demanding a jury trial, asserting the defendants’ actions have caused “profound reputational and economic injury.” (Us Weekly)