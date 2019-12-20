Disgraced Prince Andrew Not Present at Daughter’s Star-Studded Engagement Party

PRPhotos.com

Princess Beatrice‘s engagement to Edoardo Mapelli has been under the cloud of her father Prince Andrew‘s disgrace. After giving what many believed to be a disastrous interview with BBC in which he denied allegations of sleeping with a woman the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein trafficked to him, Andrew was ousted from official royal duties.

But the son of Queen Elizabeth II has appeared at several royal functions lately. One he did not attend? Beatrice’s engagement party Wednesday night. Her mother and Andrew’s ex, Sarah Ferguson, was present, as was her sister Princess Eugenie.

A source tells ET that Andrew didn’t attend ecause he “didn't want to cause a distraction.”

Several celebs attended the shindig at London’s Chiltern Firehouse, including Ellie Goulding, James Blunt and Pippa Middleton.