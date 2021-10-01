Disney And Scarlett Johansson Settle ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit

PRPhotos.com

Scarlett Johansson and Disney have settled the lawsuit over her compensation for Marvel’s Black Widow.

The actress said in a statement obtained by People on Thursday (Sept. 30th), "I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney. I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come."

Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman added: “I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow. We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror.”

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The suit, filed by the actress in July in Los Angeles Superior Court, claimed that Disney was in breach of contract because streaming the film on Disney+ siphoned potential theatergoers, costing her potential compensation tied to the movie’s theatrical revenue. Disney countered that Johansson was paid $20 million for the film.