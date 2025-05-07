Home » Entertainment » Disney Announces Plans For New Theme Park In Abu Dhabi

The Walt Disney Company revealed plans for Disneyland Abu Dhabi, its first theme park and resort in the Middle East, set to open on Yas Island. Partnering with Miral, a developer known for immersive experiences, Disney aims to blend its magic with Emirati culture. “This is a thrilling moment for our company,” said Disney CEO Bob Iger, promising the park “will rise from this land in spectacular fashion, blending contemporary architecture with cutting-edge technology to offer guests deeply immersive entertainment experiences in unique and modern ways.” No opening date is confirmed, as the park is expected to take around five years to build. (People)

