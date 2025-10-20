Disney Plans 24-Hour July 4th Broadcast For America’s 250th Birthday

Getty Images

Disney will mark America’s 250th anniversary with a company-wide celebration starting Veterans Day and ending July 4th with a 24-hour multi-platform broadcast. The Independence Day telecast will stream across Disney+, Hulu, ABC, ESPN, Freeform, FX and National Geographic, concluding with fireworks from Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort. World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead coverage with ABC News, ESPN and National Geographic hosts. Disney CEO Bob Iger said, “At its heart, America’s story is one of imagination, ambition, and possibility — the same ideals that have guided Disney since the beginning. This celebration honors both a nation and a spirit that never stop dreaming about what’s next.” Additional programming includes Good Morning America’s “50 States in 50 Weeks” series. (Story URL)