Disney Rejected Adam Driver’s Ben Solo ‘Star Wars’ Spin-Off Pitch

Adam Driver revealed he pitched a Star Wars spin-off film to Disney that would have resurrected his character Ben Solo from the dead. The actor collaborated with acclaimed director Steven Soderbergh and writer Julie Asner on The Hunt for Ben Solo, set after 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. Driver told Associated Press he had discussed returning since 2021, saying “With a great director and a great story, I’d be there in a second. I loved that character and loved playing him.” Screenwriter Scott Z. Burns joined the project, creating what Driver called “one of the coolest scripts I had ever been a part of.” While Lucasfilm executives embraced the concept, Disney’s Bob Iger and Alan Bergman rejected the proposal. “They didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that,” Driver explained. Soderbergh stated he was “sorry the fans won’t get to see it.” (Story URL)