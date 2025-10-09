Disney Revives Live-Action ‘Tangled’ With Scarlett Johansson In Major Role

Getty Images

Disney has resumed early development on its live-action Tangled adaptation with Scarlett Johansson circling the villain role of Mother Gothel. Michael Gracey (Better Man) remains attached to direct the project from Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s (I Know What You Did Last Summer) screenplay based on the 2010 animated film. Disney paused the project in April following concerns over Snow White’s box office performance, but executives note stronger audience appeal for post-1989 Disney renaissance titles in live-action format. Recent successes like Lilo & Stitch, which earned $1.03 billion worldwide, support this strategy. The original Tangled grossed nearly $600 million globally. (Story URL)