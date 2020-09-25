Dissecting Meghan Markle’s Political Ambitions

PRPhotos.com

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received serious blowback for encouraging Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election, the Palace was moved to release a statement.

Buckingham Palace said, "We would not comment. The Duke is not a working member of the Royal Family, and any comments he makes are made in a personal capacity."

In other words, not our problem!

But others are saying Meghan’s ambitions go well beyond commenting. An insider tells Vanity Fair: “One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics. I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president.”

INTERIOR DESIGN

Obsessing over glimpses of celeb homes has become one of America’s favorite ways to entertain itself amid the pandemic, and stars are allow cameras inside their home for virtual promos and interviews.

Thankfully, Meghan let viewers inside her and Harry’s new home in Santa Barbara several time recently, and the revelations have been fascinating. On Wednesday night, Meghan popped up on America’s Got Talent to which Archie Williams good luck. (Her and Harry’s son is named Archie).

Viewers noted that Meghan was sitting on an off-white couch loaded with striped throw pillows, and that behind her was a Diptyque Tubereuse candle, the same brand she and Harry used in their Windsor Castle wedding.

They also appear to enjoy coffee table books. The ones on display include A Photographer's Life; 1990-2005 by Annie Leibovitz, a celebrity-favorite photographer who has captured portraits of Queen Elizabeth and her corgis and Profiles by Danish photographer Marc Hom, whose models have included stars like Michelle Obama, Glenn Close, Ben Affleck and Angelina Jolie, Wood and Iron: Industrial Interiors, The Black Godfather: The Clarence Avant Story and Women: National Geographic Image Collection.

Viewers also peeped a striped vase with hydrangeas, additional candles on holders and prints.