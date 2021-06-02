Divorced Anna Faris Gives Marriage Advice to Son

PRPhotos.com

Anna Faris has been divorced twice, and she has often spoken openly about what she sees as her failures. Faris married Ben Indra in 2004, when she was 27, and then split from him in 2008. Then, she married Chris Pratt in 2009, and they divorced in 2017.

The pair share Jack, who is 8. She spoke to Glennon Doyle on her Unqualified podcast about her experience.

She said: "Both times that I've gone through a divorce, I was surprised—although I shouldn't have been—by the support of my family. That people around me were so, unfailingly supportive, kind and I imagine that if I was feeling that way with already having a supportive family in place, I can't imagine the pressure that we put on ourselves to please everybody around us. It's almost like, how do we begin to think about what we want? How do we remove the context of everybody else?"

Faris, who is engaged to Michael Barrett, says she’d tell her son: "I don't know if it's too grumpy and cruel to say in a sense, but if I could tell my 8-year-old son one thing that maybe he would stick to, I would really encourage him to not get married in his 20s."