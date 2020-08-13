DJ Stephen tWitch Boss Says There’s ‘Love’ On ‘Ellen DeGeneres’ Set

PRPhotos.com

While widespread reports of a “toxic” workplace environment has recently plagued the Ellen DeGeneres Show and sparked an investigation by WarnerMedia, she has her defenders among celebrities and co-workers alike.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who joined the show as house DJ in 2014, tells Us Weekly that while DeGeneres and the show aren’t perfect, they’re not toxic either.

He says: “We can’t speak too much legally about it, but I’ll say this, there’s been love. Obviously there’s some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there’s been love. I’ll just leave it at that until there’s a time where we can address more publicly. There’s been love and there’ll will continue to be love.”

After reports of a hostile work environment went viral, DeGeneres sent a not to her staff: “On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

Katy Perry and Kevin Hart are among the celebs defending her as well.