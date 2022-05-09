Home » Entertainment » Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Dominates The Weekend Box Office

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Dominates The Weekend Box Office

As expected, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had a stellar opening weekend, bringing in $185 million. Deadline reports that it marks the second-best opening during the COVID-19 era, next to Spider-Man: No Way Home at $260 million.

Jamie Lee Curtis posted to Instagram on Friday (May 6th), comparing her movie, Everything Everywhere All at Once, to the Marvel film. “TRUTH ALERT @everythingeverywheremovie is MARVELOUS! It has a deep BEATING heart and BRILLIANT visual treats, EXTRAORDINARY performances and FANTASTIC BEASTLY FIGHT SCENES…… AND it COST LESS than the ENTIRE craft service budget on Doctor Strange and/or any other Marvel movie. COMPETITIVE? Fuck YES. I wasn't head cheerleader in high school for nothing. And P.S. our movie has a dynamite dildo fight scene as well as a very erotic hotdog hand mating dance and rocks,” she captioned the post.

Everything Everywhere All at Once has been performing extremely well for an arthouse film. Deadline reports that it’s expected to become A24’s highest grossing film, a tittle currently held by Uncut Gems.

Box Office Numbers from Friday, May 6th through Sunday, May 8th:

1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, $185 million 2. The Bad Guys, $9.77 million 3. Sonic the Hedgehog 2, $6.2 million 4. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, $3.95 million 5. Everything Everywhere All at Once, $3.3 million 6. The Northman, $2.77 million 7. The Lost City, $2.5 million 8. Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, $1.525 million 9. Memory, $1.22 million 10. Father Stu, $800,000

