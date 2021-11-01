Doctors Instruct Queen Elizabeth To Rest at Home

PRPhotos.com

The 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth is being told to take it easy and rest as she recovers from a health scare that sent her to the hospital, Buckingham Palace has said.

Specifics about her health issue have not been divulged, but the Palace has confirmed it is not COVID. “The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences,” the palace said.

But she has been told “not to undertake any official visits,” the palace said.

“Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance,” the palace said of the Nov. 13 event at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

At virtual appearances from Windsor Castle last week, she appeared to be in good spirits.

“However, it remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday,” the palace said of the Nov. 14 ceremony honoring war heroes.

The Queen is the longest-reigning monarch, spending 69 years on the throne since the death of her father in 1952.