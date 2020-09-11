Does Kim Kardashian Have a Sixth Toe, and Would Kris Jenner Hit Up ‘RHOBH’?

PRPhotos.com

Kim Kardashian West is dispelling long-standing rumors that she has an extra toe. The 39-year-old took to IG Story to shut down the “really wild” speculation. West captioned the video “very baffling.” In it, she counted out her five toes and explained that there is a part of her foot that when pushed down can look like an extra one.

“When I wear a shoe, it, like, smashes down right here and in a picture, I don't know why, it looks like a sixth toe,” she shared with her followers.

West added, “I hope that answered my sixth toe question, because I only have five toes on each foot.”

KRIS JENNER

Following the announced cancellation of Keeping Up With the Kardashians after 20 seasons, many fans began rallying around the idea that momager Kris Jenner could join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But Andy Cohen doesn’t see it. On SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, he said: “I don’t think she would do it. She is leaving a show for which she has total control over. Why would she leave and join a show that she has no control over? She wouldn’t be an executive producer of the show. She wouldn’t have control over the edits. I think for someone who is used to having so much power of a show, I can’t see her surrendering that power.”

The 64-year-old popped on RHOBH last season and is pals with Kyle Richards.

KARDASHIANS SIGNING A NEW STREAMING DEAL?

It looks like Keeping Up With Kardashians may not be gone forever! According to Page Six, insiders say that the family may be signing a big streaming deal in the near future or even starting “their own media company.” The source added that the family is interested in signing a more lucrative streaming deal with one of the online giants such as Netflix, Apple or Amazon. One insider said that the family is interested in creating a show similar to “Shark Tank.”