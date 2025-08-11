Dog Sports Docuseries ‘A Different Breed’ Set At Prime Video

Getty Images

Prime Video is debuting the docuseries A Different Breed, which goes behind the scenes of the annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge. The 9-episode series follows 18 talented dogs and their handlers as they compete in events like disc routines, weave pole racing, agility courses, and diving competitions. The show will chronicle the highs and lows of the competition, while sharing the transformative stories that celebrate the strong bond between pets and their human partners. As Purina’s Chief Marketing Officer Eric Willis noted, A Different Breed allows viewers to witness the “awe-inspiring feats of canine competition” and the “unbreakable bonds” that make the Incredible Dog Challenge so special. The regional and national events are broadcast annually on NBC, showcasing the incredible achievements possible when dogs and humans work together in pursuit of excellence. (Deadline)