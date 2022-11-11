Doja Cat called out new Twitter owner, Elon Musk this week when she was having problems with her account. Doja changes her account name to match the holidays and since Musk made some changes to the platform she was stuck with the name – Christmas.

One of Twitter’s new policies makes it so that existing verified users can’t change their display names anymore. As she was figuring it out, she immediately went online and gave him a cussing and asked him for help at the same time.

After a few tweets back and forth, they seemed to get things worked out and in the end, looks like she’ll be able to change her name again once Christmas is over.

