Dolly Parton, Michael Strahan, Christina Ricci + More!

Getty Images

DOLLY PARTON TO STAR IN RUN, ROSE, RUN: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dolly Parton, Reese Witherspoon, and James Patterson are teaming up for a feature film adaptation of Run, Rose, Run. The book, written by Parton and Patterson, is about a young woman who moves to Nashville to pursue her dreams as a musician. It was released on March 7th and reached No. 1 on The New York Times best-seller list.

MEDICAL DRAMA THE FRONT LINE IS IN THE WORKS AT ABC: Deadline reports that a new medical drama called The Front Line is in the works at ABC. The show is produced by Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan and is written and executive produced by The Resident’s Marc Halsey. The show is centered around a professional football player who decided to start over and become a doctor.

CHRISTINA RICCI JOINS NETFLIX’S WEDNESDAY: According to TVLine, Christina Ricci is returning to the Addams Family franchise by joining Netflix’s Wednesday as a series regular. Ricci won’t be returning to the role of Wednesday, however. She will be playing a whole new character instead.

DANIELA MELCHIOR JOINS THE CAST OF FAST AND FURIOUS 10: Deadline reports that The Suicide Squad actress Daniela Melchior will be joining Universal’s Fast and Furious 10. The cast lineup so far includes Jason Momoa, Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez and Sung Kang.