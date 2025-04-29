Dolly Parton To Release New ‘Billy The Kid’ Children’s Book

Dolly Parton is set to release her third children’s book, Billy The Kid Dances His Heart Out, on December 2nd. The book follows the adventures of French bulldog music superstar Billy the Kid as he overcomes his fear of dancing in front of an audience for Dolly Parton’s Doggy Dance Pawty. Parton co-wrote the book with Erica S. Perl and it is illustrated by MacKenzie Haley. The story follows Billy as he enrolls in dance lessons and falls for his graceful teacher, Bella. The release of the book will coincide with a new song by Parton called Bella. “I am excited to introduce Bella into Billy’s life in our new book,” Parton said in a statement. “Creating stories that are fun, real and carry life lessons hopefully makes it meaningful for children and their parents to experience the joy of reading together.” (UPI)