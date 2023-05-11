Dolph Lundgren Reveals Eight-Year Cancer Battle

Getty Images

Dolph Lundgren has privately been battling cancer for the last eight years.

He told In Depth With Graham Bensiger that doctors first discovered and removed a cancerous tumor on his kidney in 2015.

Additional tumors were discovered and removed in 2020 and 2021, right before he was set to film sequels to Aquaman and The Expendables.

He told Bensinger that 2022 was spent using medications to shrink the tumors and added, “Finally things had shrunk to about 90%. Now I’m in the process of taking out the remaining scar tissue in those tumors… The prognosis is that, hopefully, when they take these out, there’s no cancer activity and the medication that I’m taking is gonna suppress everything else.”