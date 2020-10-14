Dominic West and Lily James Are Not a Thing, He and His Wife Claim

PRPhotos.com

Dominic West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald are responding to rumors that he is having a fling with his co-star Lily James. Pics of the pair kissing and cuddling in Rome made the rounds Monday.

“Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together,” read the note, signed by both West and FitzGerald. “Thank you.”

Later, West and FitzGerald kissed for paparazzi outside of their home in London. But wedding ring observers did note that FitzGerald’s left hand wasn’t visible and that he wasn’t sporting his rings. The pair refused to answer question about James’ Roman holiday with West.

James was recently linked to Chris Evans.