Dominic West’s Wife Reflects on ‘Ups and Downs’ of Marriage After Lily James Drama

PRPhotos.com

Catherine FitzGerald is speaking out her marriage to Dominic West, months after he was photographed snuggling up to his Pursuit of Love co-star Lily James in Italy.

West and FitzGerald share four kids and have been married for 10 years together. She told the Irish Independent that after meeting at Trinity college, “we had a wonderful love affair. I had a tiny room on campus, and Dominic had a garret flat on the top floor of a building on Mountjoy Square. It was falling down but you could get out onto the roof and sit on the hot slates–it was a lovely summer that year–and we would look over Dublin, reading poetry to one another with the mountains in the distance.”

The pair then split and West had a baby with girlfriend Polly Astor. But he and Catherine reunited in the early 2000s and married six years later. “I sure as hell did it the hard way,” she shared, “by then I was about 32 and I had decided to put everything into my work but falling in love was wonderful.”

“There's something about having lived a full life before settling down–I felt I could throw myself into family life and having babies with gusto. And I really went for it, having four in seven years!” she said before addressing the highs and lows of the relationship. “It's had its ups and downs of course, like everybody, but we are totally devoted to each other and to our full, vibrant family life together.”

James, meanwhile, is coming under fire for her role as Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tammy. Courtney Love lashed on Facebook, writing: “When Pam / Tommy sex tape was out / myself @pattyschemel @xmadmx were making a record. And the lone women in many recording studios in LA. Where all / ALL! The staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfraude.. Guffaws, It was disgusting. I banned anyone discussing it.. It destroyed my friend Pamelas life. Utterly.”