Donald Glover, Malia Obama, Michael Che + More!

DONALD GLOVER HIRES MALIA OBAMA TO WRITE FOR HIS NEW SHOW: According to The New York Post, Atlanta star Donald Glover hired Malia Obama to write for his new Amazon series. “She’s just, like, an amazingly talented person. She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard,” Glover said.

MICHAEL CHE ANNOUNCES HE’S LEAVING SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’S WEEKEND UPDATE: Page Six reports that this is Michael Che‘s “last year” doing the Weekend Update segment on Saturday Night Live. “You know my tie is a clip-on, right? What man wears a clip-on tie to work for eight years — that’s embarrassing,” Che said recently. It’s unclear whether he will be leaving the show entirely.

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING SEASON TWO TRAILER RELEASED: TVLine reports that Hulu dropped the season two trailer for Only Murders in the Building during the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 27th). Selena Gomez‘s character, Mabel, says in the trailer, “We, here, at Only Murders in the Building … we will not be going quietly.”

CHRIS WALLACE COMMENTS ON WHY HE LEFT FOX NEWS: According to People, Chris Wallace says he left Fox News after 18 years because it became “unsustainable.” Wallace said in an interview with The New York Times, “I'm fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion. But when people start to question the truth — Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection? — I found that unsustainable.” He added that he “no longer felt comfortable with the programming at Fox.”