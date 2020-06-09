Donald Trump Stumps Issa Rae With Tweet in Support of ‘Insecure’

PRPhotos.com

President Donald Trump’s activity on Twitter often creates head-scratching moments, but his latest move is truly confusing.

As a new episode of Issa Rae’s HBO show Insecure aired, Trump liked a tweet that read, "This is how I wanted tonight's episode of Insecure to end…Damn Molly." The tweet featured a GIF of characters from The Color Purple in a field of flowers, participating in a clapping game.

That’s strange in and of itself, but this “like” was the first one Trump has handed out. Ever.

Fans quickly delved into the psychology of it, as did Rae herself who tweeted, "What the f**k is this." Her Lovebirds co-star Kumail Nanjiani tweeted: "Well I found one thing I have in common with him: we’re both big fans of @IssaRae."

It has been several weeks since the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police, with hundreds of thousands of protesters taking to the streets to protest inequality, and Trump getting broadly criticized about his response by celebrities and others. Taylor Swift, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Drew Brees have been the most recent celebs to directly call him out.