Home » Entertainment » Don’t Call Gisele Bundchen a ‘Stepmom’

Don’t Call Gisele Bundchen a ‘Stepmom’

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen opened up about her blended family during a Q&A session on Instagram Stories.

When a fan asked her what it feels like to be a stepmom to husband Tom Brady‘s eldest son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, she said: “I don’t like the word stepmom. I use the word bonus mom because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra, wonderful little angel in my life.”

In 2009, Bundchen and Brady married and now share two children of their own: son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, 7.

Related Articles

Oprah Takes A Tumble On Stage
Just Call Him ‘Harry’!
U.S. Makes Lynching A Federal Hate Crime 65 Years After Emmett Till’s Death
Dwayne Wade Was Afraid That Gabrielle Union Would Die After ‘A Ton’ Of Miscarriages
Call of the Wild and Sonic Duke It Out at B.O.
Royals Get Heat for Wishing Andrew a Happy Birthday