Dorinda Medley Is Out, More Inclusive ‘RHONY’ Cast Planned?

Dorinda Medley is leaving the Real Housewives of New York after six seasons. On Tuesday, the Bravo star announced her departure on social media. She wrote: “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice….But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way.”

But sources tell Page Six that Medley did not leave of her own volition, and was fired two days after her good friend Jon Giswold passed away. Casting for Season 7 is underway, and thus far, the futures of Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer remain unknown, though rumor has it, the show will center on newbie Leah McSweeney. Casting is underway, with hints of more diversity in RHONY’s ranks. McSweeney herself told Page Six previously: “I hope that there’s not only diversity of race, but an even deeper diversity of where someone lives or what their interests are. I hope that there’s just more diversity all across the board because New Yorkers are not a monolith, obviously. I think that it is gonna head in that direction.”

Medley joined the cast in 2015, becoming a fan-fave. She follows in Tinsley Mortimer‘s steps, after she departed in June, and Bethenny Frankel, who quit last August. Fans continue to clamor for Frankel’s return (she’s not interested), but Mortimer’s exit was taken in stride.

Fans and fellow Housewives bemoaned her leave-taking on Insta. Tamra Judge and Lisa Rinna were among those mourning Medley’s decision, a stark contrast to their reaction to Frankel’s exit. Many slammed her for not telling them before she told the public.