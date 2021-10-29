Dorit Kemsley Is Victim Of Home Invasion

Getty Images

Three men broke into Dorit Kemsley’s bedroom and threatened her life during a home invasion on Wednesday (Oct. 27th) night.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was sleeping when the men broke into her L.A, area home at around 11p.m. The outlet reports that Kemsley begged for her life and handed over at least $100,000 in handbags and jewelry before the men took off.

RHOBH is currently in production, so it is likely that the aftermath of the invasion will be seen on the Bravo show. Several of her costars were seen arriving at the house for support Thursday (Oct. 28th) morning, including Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp.