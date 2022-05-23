‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Has Focus Features’ Best Pandemic Opening

Downton Abbey: A New Era took the number two spot at the weekend box office with $16 million, behind Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at $31.6 million. Deadline reports that the sequel is Focus Features’ best opening during the pandemic, surpassing The Northman at $12.3 million.

Meanwhile, Everything Everywhere All at Once is expected to become A24’s highest grossing film by Monday (May 23rd), beating out Uncut Gems for the top spot.

Box Office Numbers From Friday, May 20th through Sunday, May 22nd:

1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, $31.6 million 2. Downton Abbey: A New Era, $16 million 3. The Bad Guys, $6.1 million 4. Sonic the Hedgehog 2, $3.94 million 5. Men, $3.29 million 6. Everything Everywhere All at Once, $3.1 million 7. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, $1.905 million 8. Firestarter, $1.9 million 9. The Lost City, $1.5 million 10. The Northman, $1.02 million