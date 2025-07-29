Dr. Dre’s Mixing Console Sets Record After Selling For $165,000

Getty Images

Dr. Dre’s iconic SSL 4000 G+ mixing console, used on classic albums by Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, and many more, was recently auctioned for a record-breaking $165,000. The sale, conducted by the Realest platform, surpassed the previous record for music gear held by RZA’s E-mu SP-1200 drum machine. The console, now on display at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, was acquired by cultural collector Ryan Zurrer. The auction, “Straight Outta The West Coast Hip-Hop,” also featured items from DJ Yella, Snoop Dogg, and Xzibit. The Realest platform is known for handling memorabilia for various sports teams, artists, and entertainment entities. (Variety)