‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Tops The Domestic Box Office

Crunchyroll’s Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero beat out Beast at the weekend box office, pulling in $20.1 million. In comparison, Beast claimed the number two spot with $11.57 million.

Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick became the ninth highest-grossing film ever with $1.403 billion worldwide. It also surpassed Avengers: Infinity War to claim the title for the sixth highest-grossing film at the domestic box office.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (August 19th) through Sunday (August 21st):

1. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, $20.1 million 2. Beast, $11.57 million 3. Bullet Train, $8 million 4. Top Gun: Maverick, $5.85 million 5. DC League of Super-Pets, $5.77 million 6. Thor: Love and Thunder, $4 million 7. Nope, $3.55 million 8. Minions: Rise of Gru, $3.52 million 9. Where the Crawdads Sing, $3.15 million 10. Bodies Bodies Bodies, $2.4 million