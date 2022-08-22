Home » Entertainment » ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Tops The Domestic Box Office

‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Tops The Domestic Box Office

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Crunchyroll’s Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero beat out Beast at the weekend box office, pulling in $20.1 million. In comparison, Beast claimed the number two spot with $11.57 million.

Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick became the ninth highest-grossing film ever with $1.403 billion worldwide. It also surpassed Avengers: Infinity War to claim the title for the sixth highest-grossing film at the domestic box office.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (August 19th) through Sunday (August 21st):

1. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, $20.1 million 2. Beast, $11.57 million 3. Bullet Train, $8 million 4. Top Gun: Maverick, $5.85 million 5. DC League of Super-Pets, $5.77 million 6. Thor: Love and Thunder, $4 million 7. Nope, $3.55 million 8. Minions: Rise of Gru, $3.52 million 9. Where the Crawdads Sing, $3.15 million 10. Bodies Bodies Bodies, $2.4 million

Related Articles

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Get Married For The Second Time In Georgia
Virginia Patton, The Rings of Power, John Corbett + More!
Olivia Newton-John, Kenan Thompson, House of the Dragon + More!
Angelina Jolie Filed Anonymous Lawsuit To Find Out Why Brad Pitt Wasn’t Charged With Domestic Violence
Alec Baldwin Insists He Didn’t Pull The Trigger During Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting
Kehlani Ends Concert Early After Fans Seemingly Pass Out In The Crowd