Drake Bell Guilty Of Child Endangerment

Drake Bell has pleaded guilty to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, the 34-year-old former star of Nickelodeon’s Drake and Josh engaged in an inappropriate online relationship with an underage girl that, “at times, was sexual in nature.” Prosecutors say the girl, then 15, also attended Bell’s 2017 concert in Cleveland.

Bell entered the guilty plea via Zoom on Wednesday (June 23rd). His sentencing is scheduled for July 12th, where he faces up to two years in prison.

