Home » Entertainment » Drew Barrymore Backtracks And Pauses Production On ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Drew Barrymore Backtracks And Pauses Production On ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Drew Barrymore is reversing her decision to resume production on The Drew Barrymore Show after facing significant backlash due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The Never Been Kissed actress shared another update via Instagram on Sunday (September 17th).

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” she wrote. “I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

Just like last week when Barrymore announced she was resuming production, other talk shows are falling in line and are now pausing production as well—including The Jennifer Hudson Show and The Talk.

Related Articles

Drew Barrymore, Jason Momoa, Sophie Turner + More!
‘The Drew Barrymore Show,’ Whoopi Goldberg, Jacob Latimore + More!
Drew Barrymore Announces She Will Resume Her Talk Show Amid Strikes
Renee Rapp Reflects On ‘Jarring’ Incident With Drew Barrymore Stalker
‘Tonight Show’ Staffers Accuse Jimmy Fallon Of Creating A ‘Toxic Workplace’
Drew Barrymore Stalker Is Arrested After Looking For Her Home On Long Island