Drew Barrymore Backtracks And Pauses Production On ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Drew Barrymore is reversing her decision to resume production on The Drew Barrymore Show after facing significant backlash due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The Never Been Kissed actress shared another update via Instagram on Sunday (September 17th).

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” she wrote. “I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

Just like last week when Barrymore announced she was resuming production, other talk shows are falling in line and are now pausing production as well—including The Jennifer Hudson Show and The Talk.