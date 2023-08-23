Drew Barrymore Is Escorted Offstage At NYC Event Due To Alleged Stalker

PRPhotos.com

Drew Barrymore was speaking with Renee Rapp at an event in New York City on Monday night (August 21st), when an alleged stalker interrupted their discussion and told Barrymore he “needed to see her at some point.”

The talk show host was onstage interviewing Rapp at the 92nd Street Y when someone in the audience shouted, “Drew Barrymore!” She replied, “Oh my God, yes? Hi!”

The man started approaching the stage and said, “I’m Chad Michael Busto, you know who I am. I need to see you at some point while I’m here in New York.”

The Never Been Kissed actress was rushed off the stage while 92NY security intervened, telling Busto to “back up.” Barrymore and Rapp later returned to the stage to finish their conversation.

Following the event, journalist McKenzie Morrell wrote on X, “It was such an amazing time despite the alarming hiccup in the beginning with Drew’s stalker. Both handled it like bosses, and recovered quickly to continue an awesome conversation.”