Drew Barrymore, Olivia Wilde, JoJo Siwa + More!

DREW BARRYMORE APOLOGIZES FOR JOHNNY DEPP TRIAL COMMENTS: E! News reports that during a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew Barrymore called Johnny Depp‘s defamation trial “one layer of crazy” and “a seven-layer dip of insanity.” She continued, “I know that these are two people's real lives and I know what it's like to have your life put out in public. I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information that nobody had to know. This is crazy!” Barrymore later posted a video to Instagram apologizing for her remarks after people accused her of being insensitive, since the trial involves domestic and sexual violence.

SEE THE MOMENT OLIVIA WILDE WAS SERVED LEGAL DOCUMENTS AT CINEMACON: TMZ shared a video on Monday (May 2nd) showing Olivia Wilde being served legal documents on behalf of Jason Sudeikis at CinemaCon last Tuesday (April 25th). While in the middle of a presentation about her new film Don’t Worry Darling, someone comes to the stage and leaves a manila envelope for her. “This is for me? … Right now?” she says. The House actress adds, “This is very mysterious,” and opens the envelope, joking that it might be a script. After looking at the custody documents, Wilde says, “Oh, okay, got it. Thank you,” and pushes through the rest of her monologue.

JOJO SIWA HOLDS HANDS WITH EX-GIRLFRIEND KYLIE PREW AT DISNEY: According to People, JoJo Siwa and her ex-girlfriend, Kylie Prew, might be getting back together after all. The pair can be seen walking hand-in-hand at Walt Disney World over the weekend in a series of photos shared by Siwa’s father, Tom. “Ride partners…” he captioned the five photos he posted to Instagram on Sunday (May 1st).

ANDY COHEN INTRODUCES NEWBORN BABY LUCY TO HIS SON BENJAMIN: Andy Cohen shared an adorable picture to Instagram on Sunday (May 1st), showing his son Benjamin meeting his new little sister, Lucy, and giving her a kiss on the cheek. The Watch What Happens Live host captioned the post, “When Ben met Lucy,” with a heart emoji. Page Six reports that Cohen welcomed Lucy to the world on Friday (April 29th) via his “rock star surrogate.”