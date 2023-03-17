Drew Barrymore Responds To Hugh Grant Calling Her A ‘Horrendous’ Singer

PRPhotos.com

Hugh Grant is on a roll! After admitting to having “tantrums” on the set of the new Dungeons & Dragons movie and then facing criticism for his “rude” interview with Ashley Graham at the Oscars, the Love Actually star called Drew Barrymore’s singing “horrendous” in a recent interview.

Grant spoke about Music & Lyrics, the 2007 movie he starred in with Barrymore, with Wired. “I’m auto-tuned a bit, but not as much as some,” he said about his singing in the movie. “Drew Barrymore was in that film with me and I don’t think she’d mind me saying her singing is just horrendous. I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings.”

Barrymore shared a video to Instagram on Thursday (March 16th) in response to this comment, singing “Way Back Into Love”—a duet that they performed together for the movie—into a hairbrush. “Oh Hughbert … Hughbert, that’s for you,” she says.