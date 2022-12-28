Drew Barrymore Says Alcohol Helped ‘Numb The Pain’ After Her Divorce From Will Kopelman In 2016

PRPhotos.com

Drew Barrymore got candid about her past struggles with alcohol in an interview with People published on Tuesday (December 27th). The Scream actress said drinking helped “numb the pain” after she split from Will Kopelman in 2016.

Barrymore said she “broke” after the pair’s “excruciating” breakup. “It just took me down,” she said, sharing that alcohol made her feel better. “It was just trying to … feel good — and alcohol totally did that for me.”

“The drinking thing for me was a constant, like, ‘You cannot change. You are weak and incapable of doing what’s best for you. You keep thinking you will master this thing, and it’s getting the better of you,'” she added. The talk show host said she was motivated by her two daughters, Olive and Frankie, to seek therapy and get sober.