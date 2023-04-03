Home » Entertainment » ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Outperforms Projections At The Domestic Box Office

‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Outperforms Projections At The Domestic Box Office

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves had a successful debut at the domestic box office over the weekend, bringing in $38.5 million. Deadline reports that the film outperformed its projections, but whether it will become a franchise depends on the rest of the film’s run. John Wick Chapter 4 came in second place with $28.2 million, crossing the $100 million mark domestically with a running total of $122.8 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (March 31st) through Sunday (April 2nd):

1. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, $38.5 million
2. John Wick Chapter 4, $28.2 million
3. Scream VI, $5.3 million
4. His Only Son, $5.3 million
5. Creed III, $5 million
6. Shazam: Fury of the Gods, $4.7 million
7. A Thousand and One, $1.8 million
8. 65, $1.58 million
9. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, $1.23 million
10. Jesus Revolution, $1 million

