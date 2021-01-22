Home » Entertainment » Dustin Diamond Completes First Round of Chemo for Stage 4 Cancer

Dustin Diamond Completes First Round of Chemo for Stage 4 Cancer

Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond has completed his first round of chemo, his team says. Diamond is reportedly fighting stage 4 small cell carcinoma, which has metastasized in his lungs. The 44-year-old will be scheduling a second round soon and is planning to begin physical therapy.

His team told TMZ that he is in good spirits. His former Saved by the Bell co-stars Mario Lopez and Tiffani Thiessen have sent him messages of love and support. He was not part of the Saved by the Bell reboot, a decision he has railed against. The reboot was just given a second season.

