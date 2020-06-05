Dwayne Johnson Calls Out President Trump in Passionate Missive

PRPhotos.com

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not thrilled with President Donald Trump’s reaction to the widespread unrest and protests rocking the nation. The 48-year-old shared a strong message clearly directed at Trump, though he didn’t name him.

Johnson said: ["Where are you? Where is our leader? Where are you? Where is our leader at this time? At this time when our country is down on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain, begging and pleading with its arms out just wanting to be heard. Begging and pleading and praying for change. Where are you? Where is our compassionate leader who is going to step up to its country who is down on its knees and extend a hand and say ‘you stand up. You stand up with me. Because I got you. I got you. I hear you. I’m listening to you. And you have my word that I’m going to do everything in my power until my dying day, until my last breath to do everything I can to create the change that is needed to normalize equality because Black Lives Matter." ] SOUNDCUE (1:20 OC: . . .Black Lives Matter.)

He continued: "Of course all lives matter, every single one. All lives matter because we as Americans believe in inclusivity, we believe in acceptance, we believe in human rights, we believe in equality for all. That's what we believe in. So of course all lives matter. But in this moment right now, this defining, pivotal, explosive moment where our country is down on its knees, the floorboards of our country are becoming unhinged, in this moment, we must say the words, black lives matter."

Johnson said: "There is military force that has been deployed on our own people. Looters, yes. Criminals, absolutely. But on protesters, who are begging and pleading, our protesters who are in pain? You would be surprised how people in pain would respond when you say, 'I care about you.' When you say to them, 'I'm listening to you.'"

The father of three said: "I am not the president of the United States, but I am a man and I'm a father who cares so deeply about my family, about my children, and the world that they will live in. I care so deeply about our country and every single person in it. That's who I am. I am a man who is frustrated, I'm disappointed, I'm angry. But I'm also doing my best to stay focused and as calm as I can possibly be in the pocket to make the best decision for my family and make the best decisions for our country."

Johnson called on Americans to be their own leaders: "As we continue to wait for that leader to emerge, I would recommend to all of you that we must become the leaders we're looking for. We become our own leaders because we're doing it now. The process to change has already begun. You can feel it."

A few years ago, rumors of Johnson running for president emerged. He told ET at the time: "[The meetings are] just really to understand more and to learn more. The idea of running for president has been very flattering that a good amount of people have been wanting me to run and, honestly, it's so flattering, but I feel like the most respectful thing I could do is just learn as much as I can."