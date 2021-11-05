Dwayne Johnson Vows To Stop Using Real Firearms In His Films

PRPhotos.com

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has vowed to stop using firearms on movie sets in the wake of the shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The action star and Seven Bucks Productions co-founder told Variety Wednesday (Nov. 3rd), “I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce — we won’t use real guns at all.”

He continued, “We’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in post[-production]. We’re not going to worry about the dollars. We won’t worry about what it costs.”

Johnson added that in the wake of a tragedy, “the most prudent thing and the smartest thing to do is just pause for a second and really re-examine how you’re going to move forward.”