Home » Entertainment » Dwayne Johnson Will Run for President After All, Maybe

Dwayne Johnson Will Run for President After All, Maybe

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

In a teaser of an upcoming Sunday Today with Willie Geist interview, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said that he will run for president if that’s what people want. The 48-year-old is responding to a poll released last week that found 45% of Americans support stars like Johnson and Matthew McConaughey in their rumored political aspirations.

Johnson said: “So I do have that goal to unite our country. And I also feel that if this is what the people want then I will do that. But I am passionate about making sure that our country is united. Because a united country, as we know, is its strongest and I want to see that for our country.”

Johnson previously gave a similar remark in February saying a presidential bid by him "would be up to the people."

In his new semi-autobiographical sitcom on NBC, Young Rock, Johnson is seen running for president. He has flirted with Republicans and Democrats, speaking at the Republican National Convention in 2000 and endorsing then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden in 2020. 

Related Articles

Will Smith Pulls Emancipation Out of Georgia Over Voting Law
Prince Philip Dies at 99 + Harry Plans To Return for Funeral Without Meghan
Justin Timberlake Pushed For ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ To Top Britney Spears’ VMA Appearance
Elizabeth Chambers ‘Healing’ After Armie Hammer Is Charged With Rape
Millie Bobby Brown Drags David Harbour for Spilling the ‘Stranger’ Beans
Sam Smith Wins GLAAD Award For ‘Love Goes’