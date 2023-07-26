Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Makes ‘Historic Donation’ To SAG-AFTRA Amid Strike

PRPhotos.com

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is putting his money where his mouth is. The Black Adam star showed his support for his fellow actors on strike by making a seven-figure donation to SAG-AFTRA—after the union sent out a letter to 2,700 of their highest-earning actors requesting financial support.

SAG-AFTRA Foundation Executive Director Cyd Wilson told Variety on Monday (July 24th), “It’s the largest single donation that we’ve ever received from one individual at one time.” She added, “And what is amazing is that that one check is going to help thousands of actors keep food on their table, and keep their kids safe, and keep their cars running. And it’s not lost on me that he’s very humble about this, but it is a way to get us started.”

This comes after a Hollywood executive told Deadline, “The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses.”