Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Sings To His Mother On Her 75th Birthday

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a sweet video to Instagram on Wednesday (October 25th), in which he sings a “special” song to his mother, Ata Johnson, on her 75th birthday.

The Jumanji actor and his mother can be seen standing in a kitchen, as she strums a ukulele, and he holds a purple lei. “If I should smile with sweet surprise, it’s just that you’ve grown up before my very eyes,” he sings, placing the lei around her neck at the end of the song.

“Thank you, son. I love you. You grew up under my very own eyes, too,” Ata says.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM!!! 75 years of experience, wisdom, hard times, good times, laughter, mana, and yet thru it all — you TRULY have the KINDEST HEART I have ever known … I feel like the luckiest son on earth,” the Black Adam star wrote in the caption.